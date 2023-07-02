Watch: Curious bear interrupts resident’s workout routine in back garden

Heartstopping footage shows the moment a resident’s usual morning workout routine was interrupted by a curious black bear.

The woman in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey was doing her regular morning jump rope workout when the huge creature decided it wanted to join in.

Footage shows the bear climbing over a fence into the woman’s back garden as she ran inside her house to safety.

In the scramble to gather her belongings the resident accidentally left her phone behind, which didn’t phase the bear.