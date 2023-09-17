Suspected ‘big cat’ filmed walking through field in Norwich, documentary team claims

Footage has been released as part of a documentary that claims to have uncovered "big cat" sightings in the UK, showing a large dark figure moving around a field in Norwich.

According to the makers of Panthera Britannia Declassified, there has been a "huge increase" in reported sightings across the nation.

Director Matt Everett says after the film was released, the team was "inundated with emails and messages from people wanting to report their own sightings."

The filmmakers previously claimed to have found the "clearest" photo of a "big cat" prowling Staffordshire.