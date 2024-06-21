Independent TV
Woman’s 70kg dog weighs more than she does and stands over 6ft tall on hind legs
A content creator whose 70kg dog weighs more than she does and stands at 6ft 1in tall on his hind legs has said “it’s like walking with a celebrity” around London as people constantly ask to take his picture.
Isidora Saveljic first brought Pasha – a Turkish Kangal – home around two years ago.
As her first ever pet, she was besotted with the “tiny” creature – but soon enough he became this “huge dog” who now weighs 70kg at nearly three years old.
“I’m 5ft 11in and he’s roughly 6ft 1in when he stands up, so he’s taller than the average guy in London,” she said.
00:57
