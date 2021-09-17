A statue of the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, has been unveiled in Budapest. Designed by Hungarian sculptors Réka Gergely and Tamás Gilly, the aluminium face of the cryptocurrency founder has been polished to reflect the face of anyone looking at it - a decision which the artists say represents the idea that "we are all Satoshi".

The idea for the statue itself, meanwhile, came from András Györfi, who set up the educational site KriptoAkadémia.com. It was financed by the cryptocurrency community in Hungary and backed by 27 individuals and organisations.