What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday and how long do they last?

With Thanksgiving upon us, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are expected to dominate the headlines in the coming days.

Shopaholics have likely had the dates circled in their calendars for some time now, as the chance to pick up a bargain rolls around once again.

In recent years, internet shopping has led to a boom in pre-Christmas spending.

But what exactly are Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and how long are the sales expected to last?

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.