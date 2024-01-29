Sarah Beeny shares how to get rid of black mould and condensation from your windows

Sarah Beeny has shared her tips for getting rid of black mould and condensation from your windows.

“I think we all know black mould isn’t ideal at best, and it’s a health hazard at worst,” the property expert said, in a video shared on her Instagram, before explaining how best to remove it.

“Wipe it off. You can use neat vinegar, spray it on, leave it for an hour and then scrub it off. Or add a bit of bicarb for extra oomph.

“It does smell a little bit but that does go quite quickly.”

Beeny added that it’s a good idea to wipe moisture off your windows every morning and keep your rooms ventilated.