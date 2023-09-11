Competitors battled to knock Yorkshire puddings off a 20ft plinth with black pudding at the annual World Black Pudding Throwing Championships in Bury on Sunday, 10 September.

The event is believed to have been inspired by a 1455 battle in Lancashire during the War of the Roses when the two sides ran out of ammunition and resorted to throwing food at each other.

Legend has it that those from Lancashire picked up black pudding, while Yorkshire puddings were used by their rivals.

Participants stand on a golden grid and have three attempts to knock down as many puddings as possible.