Terrifying footage shows Great White Shark circle family’s boat

Horrifying footage shows the moment a Great White shark attacked a family’s boat before circling the vessel.

The terrifying encounter took place off the coast of Mandurah near Perth, Western Australia.

David Tuckfield told 9 News that he was out fishing with his family when the shark approached their boat.

“He tried to take a chunk out of the motor, we were mesmerised,” Tuckfield said.

This video shows the shark attacking the boat as the Tuckfield family scream.

