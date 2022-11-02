Liz Truss effigy with lettuce on shoulder made for bonfire night

Liz Truss has been depicted with a laughing lettuce on her shoulder as an effigy for bonfire night celebrations in Edenbridge, Kent.

The 11-metre high celebrity guy clutched a cardboard box containing items such as a leaver’s card, a copy of her mini-Budget, as well as a Guinness Book of Records in an apparent reference to her time as the shortest-serving British prime minister in history.

The lettuce is a reference to the Daily Star lettuce livestream, which suggested the vegetable would last longer than Truss did in office.

