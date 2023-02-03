Watch: Every time Nadine Dorries compliments Boris Johnson in first interview

Nadine Dorries chose Boris Johnson as her first-ever guest on her new TalkTV show, Friday Night with Nadine.

During the interivew, the Johnson loyalist made more than a few complimentary remarks about the former prime minister.

Speaking of Partygate, Dorries said she "knew him" and that he's the "last person" to willingly go to a party.

She also described him as being her friend, "inspirational," and a "very good" artist.

The former culture secretary will host the Friday night show every week at 8pm.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.