Botched laser hair removal leaves woman with ‘chessboard’ burns all over neck

Laser hair removal treatment left a woman with burns resembling a chessboard on her face and neck.

Thobe Moyo, from South Africa, who suffers from excess hair growth due to polycystic ovary syndrome, says she previously had the treatment eight times before the removal costing £13 in September 2023.

The 38-year-old says she was assigned a trainee who she believes “forgot to switch on the cooling mechanism built into the laser”.

She says the salon apologised and gave her a pot of aloe vera for the burns but her skin is badly marked a month later, although the rectangles are ‘’slowly scabbing over’’.