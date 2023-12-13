An American dad divided opinion on social media when he posted a video of his 5-year-old son being spoon-fed by a flight attendant.

Michael Rutherford posted the Instagram video of his son while flying business class to Tokyo from Los Angeles with Singapore Airlines, on 4 December.

The clip shows a flight attendant crouching down to the child and feeding him, wearing a sanitary glove on one hand.

People praised the attendant’s great service but criticised Mr Rutherford for allowing his son to be spoon-fed.

Others defended the dad, noting that the feeding likely saved staff from cleaning up the boy’s mess.