Brian Barczyk tearfully tells fans ‘don’t worry about me’ in last video before death

Brian Barczyk tearfully told fans “don’t worry about me” in his last video appearance before his death.

The reptile expert was known for sharing his love for the creatures in his social media videos.

He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which quickly developed to stage 4 last year, he said.

The Reptarium, a reptile zoo founded by Barczyk in Utica, Michigan, announced his death on Monday (15 January).

A statement read: “Brian’s fervent passion for reptiles and wildlife, along with his steadfast dedication to education, has touched innumerable hearts and minds globally.”