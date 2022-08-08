Britney Spears ‘saddened’ by ex-husband’s claim that their sons refuse to see her

Britney Spears says she is “saddened” by her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s claims that their sons refuse to see her.

Federline said Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15) no longer wanted to see their mother, or go to her wedding with Sam Asghari.

Spears said she was sad that Federline “decided to discuss the relationship” between her and her children, adding that she gave them “everything.”

Asghari said the boys will “eventually realise” that the “tough part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

