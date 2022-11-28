Nicole Kidman received a standing ovation after she bid $100,000 for a hat signed by Hugh Jackman.

The actress, 55, was attending a charity auction after a Broadway performance of her former co-star’s new production The Music Man.

Video filmed by Dominique Moreno shows the audience applauding Kidman after she made her bid.

“I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know,” Jackman said.

Posting a photo of the hat on Instagram, Kidman said it was an “honour” to make the donation.

Sign up for our newsletters.