Brooklyn man stops traffic to show Saturn to strangers through telescope

A man in Brooklyn stopped traffic to show strangers Saturn through his telescope in heartwarming footage filmed at a Park Slope intersection.

“The cars just had to deal with it,” Daphne Juliet Ellis, who captured the moment on video, said.

Stargazers formed a long line on Eighth Avenue and 9th Street to catch a glimpse of the planet through Joe Delfausse’s device.

The amateur astrologist, who has lived in the area since 1976, told Patch that he regularly views the moon and planets from this location.

“It is the most rewarding experience in the world,” he said.