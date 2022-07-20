Brown bear takes a dip in family’s swimming pool

A Californian mother got quite the surprise when she looked out her window and saw a brown bear taking a dip in her family’s swimming pool.

Yelena Volk captured the moment the bear casually lowered itself into her pool on video, from the safety of her house in Arcadia.

Just two hours before the animal decided to cool off in the water, Ms Volk had been swimming with her baby, the 38-year-old said.

