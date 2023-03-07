Young girl told to leave Californian beach for throwing rocks at sleeping sea lion

A little girl was told to leave a beach in La Jolla Cove, San Diego, after throwing a rock at a sea lion, startling the animal.

According to the National Marine Fisheries Service, observers should remain at least 50 yards (45 metres) away from sea lions on the shore or in the water.

TikTok user @raspberryblush_, who posted footage of the incident, said: “The mother looked very surprised because they finally said something. She didn’t fully leave though. the little girl just walked away to play on the side and the mother stayed behind to take more pictures of the sea lion.”

