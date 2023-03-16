Tiny dog rescued on surfboard after getting swept into sea

Lifeguards rescued a tiny dog that had been swept out to sea in Long Beach, California.

Tofu was spotted by a member of the public running loose in the Junipero car park of the beach.

The citizen alerted the Long Beach Lifeguard Association, but by the time lifeguards arrived the pooch had swam out to sea and had been swept up by a current.

A lifeguard quickly put on a wetsuit and swam out to rescue Tofu, bringing the tiny dog back to the sand on a surfboard.

