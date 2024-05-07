Herd of wild elk adopt donkey in California

Footage shows a donkey running with elk after being “adopted” by the herd in northern California.

Max Fennell, who describes himself as a “survivalist and outdoorsman”, shared the impressive video on social media on 31 March.

“Probably one of my wildest hunting trips to date,” he wrote.

“I bumped into a herd of elk that have adopted a donkey. I can’t get over seeing it and I’m amazed that the donkey looks happy and healthy.”

His video has been liked more than 100,000 times and has drawn comments from others that claim the donkey’s story is famous and that he has been “running with the elk for years”.