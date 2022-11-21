Fireball lights up Toronto sky as it flashes past CN Tower

Spectacular footage captures the moment a fireball lit up the skies above Toronto.

The European Space Agency shared a video of the meteor in the early hours of Saturday morning, as it passed across the CN Tower.

“A Earth] in the skies above Niagara Falls, becoming a safe fireball,” they tweeted.

The agency added it was only the sixth time in history that an asteroid warning noted the object before it made contact with the Earth.

