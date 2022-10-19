Graham Norton sparks debate over cancel culture and transgender issues

Graham Norton’s comments on cancel culture have sparked debate online, with JK Rowling and Billy Bragg weighing in.

The TV host appeared at Cheltenham Literary Festival where he said that the phrase “cancel culture” should be replaced with “accountability,” and that the media should talk to transgender people about issues that face them rather than celebrities.

Rowling criticised the comments in response to a tweet from Billy Bragg, after the musician praised Norton’s comments.

Norton appears to have deleted his twitter account following the online backlash.

