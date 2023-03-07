Woman learns to breathe again after mouth cancer diagnosis

A woman who was diagnosed with mouth cancer has learned to eat and breathe again and even trained as a pilot while undergoing treatment.

Jackie Burch, 30, from Orange County, California, was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma – a rare tongue cancer – in April 2020.

The hotel host and former civil engineer has had a tracheostomy - an opening in the neck with a tube inserted to help breathing - and several operations to fight the cancer.

Burch, who is now two years in remission, says flying makes her feel liberated in spite of her cancer experience.

