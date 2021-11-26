Car maintenance jobs Britons most likely to avoid

Two per cent of Britons admitted they never get their car issues checked.

Forty-two per cent of drivers in Britain get car issues sorted a few days after noticing there is a problem, but 58 per cent say they wait longer to address this.

The survey of 2,000 British drivers by car parts supplier Euro Car Parts also revealed the essential car checks that are most commonly ignored.

Perhaps surprisingly, horn performance was most likely to be ignored by motorists, with 38 per cent of respondents saying they don’t check it.

