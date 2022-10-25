King Charles sends first 100th birthday telegrams of his reign

The first birthday cards from King Charles III and The Queen Consort have been delivered to hundreds of people celebrating milestone birthdays.

Every year, thousands of 100th and 105th birthday cards are sent from Buckingham Palace, and anniversary cards are sent to those celebrating their 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries and every year thereafter.

Queen Elizabeth II sent around 1.3m cards during her 70 years on the throne.

The King and Camilla’s card features a picture of the couple taken in the summer of 2018.

Sign up for our newsletters.