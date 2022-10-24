Cat makes 13ft leap across floodwater in Thailand to get to packet of tuna

A cat made a daring 13ft leap across floodwater in Thailand to reach a packet of tuna.

The feline is seen with his owner inside a hut before making the huge jump across the water in Prachin Buri province on 20 October.

Natthanan Charichsa, who recorded video of the amazing feat, can be heard laughing as the cat makes it across.

“The cat’s eyes were on the prize. He has such a goal-getter attitude. I like it,” Charichsa said.

