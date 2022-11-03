Homeowner punches hole through wall after contractor traps cat during renovations

A homeowner was shocked to return to find her cat was accidentally trapped inside a wall by builders.

TikTok user Ashlin Hadden shared a video showing her newly-renovated bathroom and explained contractors were working on it while she was away on a business trip.

Upon returning, she was baffled that she couldn’t find her pet - until she heard meowing from the bathroom.

“I ended up punching a hole in the wall and out comes this,” she says, gesturing towards the cat.

Her video has since been viewed 3.4 million times.

