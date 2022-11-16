Family convert house into cat rescue centre with more than 130 felines in their care

A family that decided to adopt nearly 20 cats in lockdown have converted their house into a rescue centre, where they now live with more than 130 felines.

Tina Lewis runs Filey Cat Rescue in North Yorkshire with her husband Mark and daughter Kate.

The family initially decided to rescue 18 animals from a farm and two years later, have converted their detached farmhouse into a full-blown care centre.

Around 132 cats currently live in the home, but that number is expected to increase as several are pregnant.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.