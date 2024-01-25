Georgia Toffolo watches Chelsea play from bed at Stamford Bridge

Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo recently watched Chelsea play from a bed at Stamford Bridge.

The bed was installed in the stadium thanks to the club’s partnership with Hilton Hotels, ahead of last weekend’s Women’s Super League fixture against Manchester United.

“Footy from bed. I chant louder in my jammies,” Toffolo wrote, sharing footage of the stunt on her Instagram account.

Wearing a Chelsea scarf, she had plenty to shout about as the Blues won 3-1 against United.

Lauren James netted a hat-trick for the hosts, with Hayley Ladd scoring a consolation for the visitors.