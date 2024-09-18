One of world’s rarest animals born at UK zoo

One of the world’s rarest animals has been born at Chester Zoo.

Conservationists are celebrating the arrival of a mountain bongo, the rarest large mammal species found in Africa.

Mountain bongos are distinguishable by their vibrant reddish-brown coat featuring thin white vertical stripes, which helps them to stay camouflaged within the forest by breaking up their body shape.

The animal is listed as critically endangered as its population has been decimated by humans.

Now only 50 are found in just one remote area of Kenya due to habitat loss caused by agriculture and uncontrolled timber felling as well as hunting for its meat and horns.

Chester Zoo’s precious female calf was born to parents Nolliag and Moti after a nine-and-a-half-month-long pregnancy.

Keepers have named the youngster Navari.