Chick-fil-A drone delivery takes off in Florida

Chick-fil-A has announced its first-ever drone delivery to residents in Florida.

The company announced on Monday (20 November) that its Brandon/Valrico restaurant in Tampa Bay is offering the delivery service free of charge for a limited time.

Drone delivery is currently available within a 1.2-mile radius of the Brandon/Valrico location, but the company has said it hopes to expand the radius to 2 miles in the future.

It comes after Chick-fil-A tested drone delivery in Texas and North Carolina.