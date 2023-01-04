Virtual reality games, coupled with eye tracking and machine learning systems, can show differences in eye movements and lead to early detection of conditions like autism and ADHD, scientists say.

In a new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers developed a virtual reality game called EPELI that can potentially be used to assess symptoms by simulating situations from everyday life.

Gameplay footage shows how children are given a list of tasks that simulate everyday life, such as brushing their teeth and eating a banana, and assesses how they play.

