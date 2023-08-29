Son stolen at birth reunites with mother 42 years later in tearful video

A mother and son had a tearful reunion in Chile, 42 years after he was stolen from her.

More than four decades ago, hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez’s baby, Jimmy Lippert Thyden, and later told her he had died.

Thyden says he was a case of “counterfeit adoption”.

He began his journey to find his birth family in April, after reading news stories about Chilean-born adoptees who had been reunited with their relatives with the help of non-profit Nos Buscamos.

“Hola, Mama,” Thyden says, meeting his mother face-to-face at her home in Valdivia, Chile, for the first time.

“I love you very much,” he added, as they embraced amid tears.