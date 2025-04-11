A mother chimpanzee hugged her newborn for the first time 14 hours after undergoing a caesarean section, heartwarming footage shows.

Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita released footage of Mahale embracing her baby, Kyansa, who was born on Monday, 7 April.

Keepers say the pair are showing positive signs of bonding.

Just over two years ago, Mahale gave birth to her son Kucheza, who passed away at just five weeks old due to an accidental injury.

Mahale had previously delivered an infant via C-section, so another surgical delivery was prescribed to reduce the risks sometimes associated with natural births after C-sections.