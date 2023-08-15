Watch: Runaway kitten on plane caught by flight attendant

A flight attendant caught a runaway kitten that was darting along a plane aisle mid-flight.

Footage shows the crew member picking up the confused feline after it escaped from its crate on a Hainan Airlines flight in Jiangsu province, China, 14 August.

The cat was eventually brought back to its owner on board the Boeing 787.

It was not clear how the cat managed to enter the plane's cabin.

According to the airline's guidelines, pets are not allowed to be brought directly into the cabin and must be transported in the cargo compartment.