Adorable giant panda excitedly somersaults around enclosure in south China zoo

Adorable footage shows a giant panda excitedly doing somersaults around its enclosure in a south China zoo.

The video shows the animal rolling around the edge of its pen whilst clutching multiple bamboo shoots.

Visitors watch on as the bear leaves a trail of leaves and branches behind it.

The footage was shot at a zoo in Guangzhou, China, where giant pandas serve as the national animal.

The species, listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, is native to southwest China.

