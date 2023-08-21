Listen: Chris Evans reveals cancer diagnosis live on radio show

Chris Evans announced live on his Virgin Radio show on Monday, 21 August, that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The broadcaster, 57, reassured listeners that it was discovered in its early stages.

Evans explained that he will be undergoing treatment in September.

"I can't run for a month afterwards so I'm going to do nothing but run until then," Evans joked.

It comes after the host was tested for prostate cancer in 2020 after discovering marks on his body, but was given the all-clear.