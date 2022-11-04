Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf in Asda’s Christmas advert

Asda has a new colleague for the Christmas season - Buddy the Elf.

Will Ferrell’s beloved character from the 2003 film is the star of the supermarket’s new seasonal advertisement.

In the original movie, Buddy gets a job at a department store, where he dazzles the employees by adorning the store overnight with festive decorations.

The advert depicts Buddy working on the shop floor dressed in his signature green and yellow outfit, with some of the film’s most iconic lines making an appearance.

