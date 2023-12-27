Gut doctor shares one simple tip to beat Christmas bloat

If all the recent festivities have left you feeling sluggish and uncomfortable, a gut doctor has shared one simple tip to beat the Christmas bloat.

Doctor Megan Rossie appeared on This Morning on Wednesday (27 December) to share a simple exercise which she says will have you feeling back to normal in no time.

Giving a demonstration of the cat-cow move, Dr Rossi explained: “There’s quite a lot of science behind it. That movement helps relax your gut muscles.”

She added: “That pose helps relax those gut muscles and prevents gas getting trapped.”