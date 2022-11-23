Michigan high school students load 1,200 Christmas trees onto ship bound for Chicago

High school volunteers joined members of the US Coast Guard (USCG) to load 1,200 Christmas trees onto a ship bound for Chicago.

Footage shows students and crew from the USCGC Mackinaw stacking trees one by one onto the vessel, dubbed the “Mighty Mack.”

The ship is known for its annual delivery of the festive trees from Michigan.

“The Mackinaw does this to honour the Rouse Simmons, a three-masted schooner that tragically sank in 1912 while sailing to Chicago to deliver Christmas trees,” USCG said.

