One in five British families moving Christmas dinner to watch King’s speech

One in five British families are reportedly planning to move their Christmas dinner to watch the King's Speech.

The poll carried out by Vitality health insurance reveals that 2pm will be the most popular time Britons will tuck into their dinner.

People from Brighton, Edinburgh, Birmingham and London were most likely to plan their meal around the broadcast.

King Charles III's speech will be a historic event, with it being the 74-year-old's first Christmas address.

