Mother shares shopping list to keep five-course Christmas dinner under £50

A savvy mother has shared her unique ideas to keep Christmas dinner cheap - including a five-course meal and drinks for 10 people costing less than £50.

Jenna Burr, 31, felt inspired to create an impressive feast that won’t break the bank after discussing the financial challenges facing the UK with her family and friends.

The Stay-at-home mum bought all of her ingredients from her local Tesco, before cooking and photographing her ideas, to ensure that others could replicate the recipes easily.

Her five-course meal includes a salmon lattice starter and roast dinner with all the trimmings.

