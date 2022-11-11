Emma Raducanu switches on Dior Christmas lights at Harrods

Emma Raducanu unveiled the glittering “Fabulous World of Dior” Christmas lights to kick off the festive season at Harrods on Thursday, 10 November.

The tennis star, 19 - who is Dior’s British ambassador - was accompanied by Michael Ward, Managing Director of Harrods, Pietro Beccari, Chairman & CEO of Christian Dior, and Charles Delapalme, Managing Director of Christian Dior, as she hit the power on the winter presentation at the London department store.

This year’s decorations were gingerbread-themed, with globes and stars hanging from the facade on Brompton Road.

