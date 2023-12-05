Meerkats post Christmas wish list to Santa at Whipsnade Zoo

Meerkats at Whipsnade Zoo have posted their Christmas wish list to Santa with the help of their zookeepers, to kick off their festive celebrations.

Bibbity and Silvey’s favourite treats were hidden in and around a festive postbox placed in their outdoor habitat, piquing the miniature mammals’ natural curiosity and encouraging them to put their impressive digging skills to use.

The duo showed off their agility hopping through the letter box to catch the mealworms and locusts.

Despite their diminutive size, meerkats are skilled predators and can catch insects with impressive speed.