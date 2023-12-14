Christmas nativity scene set up in shark pool at Madrid aquarium

The Madrid Aquarium has set up its traditional Christmas scene at the bottom of the shark tank, marking the official beginning of their festive celebrations.

While the sharks swam around them, three divers placed the figures of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, and then dressed up as the three wise men to bring gifts to the new-born Jesus and the fish.

The one million-litre saltwater tank is home to as many as nine different species, including grey sharks and black-tipped sharks.

The Christmas figures are made of methacrylate and will become an element of enrichment and play for the sharks.