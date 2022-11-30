Chocolatiers unveil Christmas masterpiece at Cadbury World

A team of chocolatiers have created a Christmas masterpiece at Cadbury World in Birmingham.

This video shows the amazing 93cm tall Santa Clause figure that was carved out of four large blocks of milk chocolate.

Father Christmas stands next to a fireplace, a vintage clock, candlesticks, stockings, presents, and of course milk and cookies.

Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban are the masters behind the festive installation, but Ms Oluban said this year younger members of the team have given a hand too.

