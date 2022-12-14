Gang of ‘Grinches’ drag town’s Christmas tree to floor

A group of “real-life Grinches” were caught on CCTV dragging a town’s Christmas tree to the ground, breaking its roots.

This clip shows the gang throwing snowballs at the lit-up tree before they start to jump on it to flatten it to the grass.

Locals have been left feeling “disgusted” at the act of vandalism, and the council has made attempts to prop the festive decoration back up.

The incident took place in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, in the early hours of Monday, 12 December.

