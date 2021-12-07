German couple spruce up home with record-setting 444 decorated Christmas trees

A German couple has spruced up their home with a record-setting 444 decorated Christmas trees.

Tree collectors Thomas and Susanne Jeromin have decorated their 105 square feet house with over 100 Christmas trees, fairy lights, and around 16,000 baubles, according to Reuters.

Their collection has got so big that it takes them eight weeks to set up the ornaments for the festive period.

Susanne Jeromin said the only room which is not decorated is their bedroom because “It’s our retreat for when we’ve had enough of Christmas”.

