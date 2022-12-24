Zoo animals receive Christmas gifts from keepers

Zoos up and down the United Kingdom have been getting into the festive mood this holiday season by giving out Christmas presents to their animals, including snacks, aftershave, and – a polar bear’s favourite toy – used kayaks.

Otters from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland were treated with a cracker, while Polar Bears in Yorkshire Wildlife Park were gifted a used kayak.

The polar bear enjoyed playing with the kayak, pushing it with its nose and flipping it over.

Another was seen using its teeth to carry the kayak out of the lake.

