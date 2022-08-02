Citroen launches new flagship model C5 X

Citroen has launched their new flagship model, the C5 X.

Available with petrol and hybrid engines, the French firm’s latest offering is a combination of an elegant saloon, a luxurious SUV, and a practical estate car.

In electric mode, the car offers a range of up to 31 miles with “low noise levels, zero emissions while driving and comfortable cruising speeds of up to 83mph,” Citroen said.

The car also comes equipped with Citroen’s latest infotainment system.

